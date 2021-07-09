Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. For the West Mustang Creek...including Ganado...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Mustang Creek near Ganado. * From Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 07/03/2007.