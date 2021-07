In case you haven't noticed, Jungle has slowly been building a perfect summer soundtrack as they charge quickly toward the release of their new album Loving in Stereo. Today, they've shared their new song "Romeo," which is a collaboration with Dreamville rapper Bas. The new song, which is delightfully old school hip-hop, follows Jungle's previous standouts such as "Talk About It" and of course "Keep Moving," released earlier this year. They also teamed up with Diplo on the incredible jam "Don't Be Afraid," which is from the producer's own upcoming record.