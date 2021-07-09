How to get tax-free retirement savings
Of all the tax-advantaged ways to save for retirement, the Roth IRA is one of the best. Though you don't get a tax deduction on your contributions, you can grow, and eventually, withdraw the money without paying any taxes on it. Before you hit retirement age, the money is easier to access than most other retirement accounts. And once you're retired you won't be forced to make withdrawals and can grow the money tax-free for as long as you like.www.wrcbtv.com
