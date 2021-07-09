Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 01:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * From late tonight to early Sunday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 18.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with the creek close to 200 yards wide at FM 710 in the vicinity of the gage. Secondary roads are cut off and bridges near the creek flood and are dangerous. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 04/19/2015.