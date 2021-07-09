Microbiota modulation to fight cancer
Treatment with immune checkpoint blockade therapies that target the programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) pathway has revolutionized care for patients with melanoma and numerous other cancers. In melanoma, median overall survival rates for patients with metastatic disease have doubled in the anti-PD-1 therapy era (1, 2). Cure of metastatic disease is now a tangible prospect. Complete disappearance of all metastatic lesions is observed in 10 to 20% of patients undergoing anti-PD-1 therapy (3), many of whom remain cancer free for years (4). Despite this outstanding clinical success, most metastatic patients will experience disease progression, either immediately or after an initial response to treatment (5). Today, extensive efforts worldwide are focused on understanding resistance to anti-PD-1 therapy, with the aim of developing new treatments to overcome it.science.sciencemag.org
Comments / 0