Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

How to Wear Neon Eye Makeup Inspired by Off-White’s Fall 2021 Runway

By Tish Weinstoc k
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Neon beauty is having a moment. Last week, singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram to show off her neon coral makeup, which faded out from the inner corners of her eyes and was masterfully executed by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Jenna Nicole. To complete the look, the pop star wore a set of lime-green nails and a bronze tan.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Smalls
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Yves Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Makeup#Eye Color#Off White#Neon#Anastasia Beverly Hills#Laboratory Of Fun#Coachella#Morphe Gel Liner#Rituel De Fille#Rituel De Fille#Shiseido
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
YogaPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Heidi Klum Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a High-Slit Leopard Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum brought her wild side to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this week. Teasing the episode last night on Instagram, the model gave her best strut in a bold leopard-print dress; the design featured a long-sleeve fit with a high-leg slit. To elevate the bold number further, Klum then slipped on a set of sheer black tights and slick thigh-high boots.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Makes the Plaza Steps Her Runway in Three Major Looks

Lady Gaga is back in New York and serving looks while she's at it. Yesterday, the "Rain on Me" singer wore two different stunning dresses while stepping outside the Plaza Hotel to a crowd of loyal Little Monsters. Clearly not affected by the East Coast heat wave, Gaga waved to her fans in a sexy, sheer black lace gown from Alexander McQueen's spring-summer '21 collection that featured a fitted bodice, an A-line skirt, and a flowing cape. The singer paired the showstopping gown with black suede pumps by Jimmy Choo and vintage inspired cat-eye sunglasses.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Ciara Glitters in a Crystallized Jumpsuit and Matching Knee-High Boots at 2021 BET Awards

Ciara looked like a walking disco ball, in the best way possible, at the 2021 BET Awards. The “Level Up” singer donned a full-length crystallized jumpsuit and matching knee-high boots from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring couture ’21 collection while stepping out on the evening’s red carpet. The shoes feature a sleek pointed toe and side zipper detailing, while the jumpsuit also features a buckled leather belt for a muted touch.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya Brings Short Shorts to the Space Jam Premiere

Who wears short shorts? Zendaya wears short shorts—and makes them look damn good. Last night in Los Angeles, the actor hit the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere wearing a fabulous ensemble by Moschino that was all about showing some leg. Moschino’s long-sleeve silk jacket and matching cut-off shorts, both...
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Paris Jackson Is Radiant in a Floral Dress and 5-Inch Heels for the ‘Fast 9’ Movie Premiere

Paris Jackson stepped out in her signature bohemian style last night, at a “Fast 9” movie screening hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). Jackson donned a green and white Vivienne Westwood dress for the occasion. The off-the-shoulder dress featured mixed floral prints and a midi skirt, as well as a gathered and draped bustier top. She accessorized with several of her bohemian signatures: stacked bangles and friendship bracelets, numerous gold rings and contrasting earrings (one large gold hoop, one delicate diamond drop).

Comments / 0

Community Policy