Remember when you just had to take your assessment test in school and there was no "opt out"? That's not the case anymore. There are 10 states that allow parents to opt their kids out of standardized testing, but Texas isn't one of those states. There were some parents that were able to get their kids out of the STAAR test this past year. It wasn't all that hard though. My kid was up for the STAAR test this year and we were told if you don't want your kid to take the test, just say so. That was it.