White Man Sentenced in Attack on Black Teen at Michigan Park

DETROIT (AP) — A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park. A judge in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday also ordered Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking Devin Freelon Jr., 18, on June 6, 2020.