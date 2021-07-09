Cancel
Quantifying host-microbiota interactions

By Maria Zimmermann-Kogadeeva
Cover picture for the articleThe human microbiota is a complex microbial community living on and in our bodies. Its impact on a host's health is immense, affecting digestion (1), the immune system (2), behavior (3), metabolic diseases (4), and responses to drugs (5–7). Rapid advances in experimental and computational methods have moved the human microbiome field from identifying associations between microbiota composition and host health to unraveling the underlying molecular mechanisms (8–10). However, exactly how much the microbiota contributes to host health is a very difficult question to answer.

Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Fueling Gut Microbes: A Review of the Interaction between Diet, Exercise, and the Gut Microbiota in Athletes.

The athlete’s goal is to optimize their performance. Towards this end, nutrition has been used to improve the health of athletes’ brains, bones, muscles, and cardiovascular system. However, recent research suggests that the gut and its resident microbiota may also play a role in athlete health and performance. Therefore, athletes should consider dietary strategies in the context of their potential effects on the gut microbiota, including the impact of sports-centric dietary strategies (e.g., protein supplements, carbohydrate loading) on the gut microbiota as well as the effects of gut-centric dietary strategies (e.g., probiotics, prebiotics) on performance. This review provides an overview of the interaction between diet, exercise, and the gut microbiota, focusing on dietary strategies that may impact both the gut microbiota and athletic performance. Current evidence suggests that the gut microbiota could, in theory, contribute to the effects of dietary intake on athletic performance by influencing microbial metabolite production, gastrointestinal physiology, and immune modulation. Common dietary strategies such as high protein and simple carbohydrate intake, low fiber intake, and food avoidance may adversely impact the gut microbiota and, in turn, performance. Conversely, intake of adequate dietary fiber, a variety of protein sources, and emphasis on unsaturated fats, especially omega-3 (ɷ-3) fatty acids, in addition to consumption of prebiotics, probiotics, and synbiotics, have shown promising results in optimizing athlete health and performance. Ultimately, while this is an emerging and promising area of research, more studies are needed that incorporate, control, and manipulate all 3 of these elements (i.e., diet, exercise, and gut microbiome) to provide recommendations for athletes on how to “fuel their microbes.”
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status

Diet modulates the gut microbiome, which in turn can impact the immune system. Here, we determined how two microbiota-targeted dietary interventions, plant-based fiber and fermented foods, influence the human microbiome and immune system in healthy adults. Using a 17-week randomized, prospective study (n = 18/arm) combined with -omics measurements of microbiome and host, including extensive immune profiling, we found diet-specific effects. The high-fiber diet increased microbiome-encoded glycan-degrading carbohydrate active enzymes (CAZymes) despite stable microbial community diversity. Although cytokine response score (primary outcome) was unchanged, three distinct immunological trajectories in high-fiber consumers corresponded to baseline microbiota diversity. Alternatively, the high-fermented-food diet steadily increased microbiota diversity and decreased inflammatory markers. The data highlight how coupling dietary interventions to deep and longitudinal immune and microbiome profiling can provide individualized and population-wide insight. Fermented foods may be valuable in countering the decreased microbiome diversity and increased inflammation pervasive in industrialized society.
ScienceScience Now

Experimental method to quantify the ring size distribution in silicate glasses and simulation validation thereof

Silicate glasses have no long-range order and exhibit a short-range order that is often fairly similar to that of their crystalline counterparts. Hence, the out-of-equilibrium nature of glasses is largely encoded in their medium-range order. However, the ring size distribution—the key feature of silicate glasses’ medium-range structure—remains invisible to conventional experiments and, hence, is largely unknown. Here, by combining neutron diffraction experiments and force-enhanced atomic refinement simulations for two archetypical silicate glasses, we show that rings of different sizes exhibit a distinct contribution to the first sharp diffraction peak in the structure factor. On the basis of these results, we demonstrate that the ring size distribution of silicate glasses can be determined solely from neutron diffraction patterns, by analyzing the shape of the first sharp diffraction peak. This method makes it possible to uncover the nature of silicate glasses’ medium-range order.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Announces Open Call for 2021 US Research Grant Applications

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an organization founded by Biocodex and committed to inspiring scientific projects that investigate the implication of the microbiota in human health, has announced its 2021 open call for applications for its annual US research grant. Now in its fifth year, the $50,000 grant program is open to US-based, early-career investigators studying gut microbiota and its impact beyond the digestive system and can be applied to a new or existing study. The application can be downloaded here and deadline for entry is October 15, 2021, 5PM EST.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics in interacting scalar-torsion theory

In a spatially flat \ Friedmann--Lema\^ıtre--Robertson--Walker background space we consider a scalar-torsion gravitational model which has similar properties with the dilaton theory. This teleparallel model is invariant under a discrete transformation similar to the Gasperini-Veneziano duality transformation. Moreover, in the gravitational Action integral we introduce the Lagrangian function of a pressureless fluid source which is coupled to the teleparallel dilaton field. This specific gravitational theory with interaction in the dark sector of the universe is investigated by using methods of the dynamical system analysis. We calculate that the theory provides various areas of special interest for the evolution of the cosmological history. Inflationary scaling solutions and the de Sitter universe is recovered. Furthermore, we calculate that there exist an attractor which provides a stable solution where the two fluid components, the scalar field and the pressureless matter, contribute in the cosmological fluid. This solution is of special interest because it can describe the present epoch. Finally, the qualitative evolution of the cosmographic parameters is discussed.
CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
CancerScience Now

Microbiota modulation to fight cancer

Treatment with immune checkpoint blockade therapies that target the programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) pathway has revolutionized care for patients with melanoma and numerous other cancers. In melanoma, median overall survival rates for patients with metastatic disease have doubled in the anti-PD-1 therapy era (1, 2). Cure of metastatic disease is now a tangible prospect. Complete disappearance of all metastatic lesions is observed in 10 to 20% of patients undergoing anti-PD-1 therapy (3), many of whom remain cancer free for years (4). Despite this outstanding clinical success, most metastatic patients will experience disease progression, either immediately or after an initial response to treatment (5). Today, extensive efforts worldwide are focused on understanding resistance to anti-PD-1 therapy, with the aim of developing new treatments to overcome it.
ScienceMedicalXpress

A rapid method to quantify SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly-accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, great strides have...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Ferring’s Microbiota Therapy for C Diff Shows Promise

The company’s RBX2660, administered as a single dose, demonstrated superiority over standard of care for reducing Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) recurrence. In May, Ferring Pharmaceuticals presented data at the 2021 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Virtual Meeting, demonstrating the company’s, investigational therapy, RBX2660—the lead product in their MRT drug platform—has shown promise as the first microbiota-based live biotherapeutic to show efficacy in the first recurrence of CDI.
ScienceScience Now

Expression of Foxp3 by T follicular helper cells in end-stage germinal centers

You are currently viewing the abstract. To produce antibodies that protect effectively against pathogens, B cells must undergo a Darwinian process of somatic hypermutation of their immunoglobulin genes followed by selective proliferation of variants with improved affinity for antigen. This process, known as affinity maturation, can dramatically increase the affinity and potency of antibodies elicited by infection and vaccination. Affinity maturation takes place in germinal centers (GCs), structures that form within secondary lymphoid organs in response to infection or immunization. Because somatic mutations accumulate progressively with time, the duration of the GC reaction is an important determinant of the extent to which antibodies can mutate and mature. Despite the importance of this parameter, our understanding of the factors that determine the duration of a GC and the timing of its contraction remains limited.
ScienceNature.com

Pattern interaction effect

Unexpected responses of physical systems to external stimuli can be observed when the stimuli are organized into spatial patterns and, especially, when stimuli of different physical origins are involved, leading to the pattern interaction problem. Combinations of weak stimuli—individually only capable of producing marginal local responses—can produce a global response without involving any bifurcations. Its existence is demonstrated by the interaction of properly tuned topography and temperature patterns. When these patterns overlap in a symmetry preserving manner, the resulting convection has the form of local rolls. When these patterns are misaligned, the resulting convection involves global horizontal particle movement with direction depending on the type of misalignment.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Immaturity of gut microbiota and epithelial barriers linked to neonatal meningitis

Meningitis is associated with high mortality and frequently causes severe sequelae. Newborn infants are particularly susceptible to this type of infection; they develop meningitis 30 times more often than the general population. Group B streptococcus (GBS) bacteria are the most common cause of neonatal meningitis, but they are rarely responsible...
ScienceScience Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
Public Healthazpm.org

COVID-19 and social interaction

University of Arizona Neurology professor Katalin Gothard. Your browser does not support the audio element. Scientists continue to investigate how COVID-19 affects our senses and changes the way we interact with society. University of Arizona Neurology professor Katalin Gothard says the isolation that comes with COVID-19 especially impacts our sense of touch. She is also studying how COVID-19 is changing our brain chemistry.
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Faecal microbiota transplants may influence COVID-19 severity, suggest researchers

Tweaking the gut microbiome via a faecal microbiome transplant (FMT) may be worth further study as an approach to regulate the immune system in COVID-19 patients, researchers speculate. In an article published in the Gut​ journal, two cases discussed feature patients treated with FMT primarily for Clostridioides difficile ​infection (CDI)...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Translating the benefits of gut microorganisms into disease treatments and better health care

Advertorial - English version (PDF) Advertorial - Japanese version (PDF) Our understanding of the human microbiota and its interaction with our bodies has advanced dramatically in the past decade. It is becoming clear that the billions of microbes in our gut have a profound influence on human health and disease. Gaining a deeper understanding of how the microbiota interacts with human physiological systems, particularly through the metabolites it releases, is allowing researchers to develop novel treatments for a range of diseases. One such metabolite, 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (HYA), has been shown to have a potential role in type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, both of which affect millions worldwide. Isolating this molecule and demonstrating its potency was no easy task, but the research team at Noster in Japan took on that challenge. The next hurdle is to demonstrate its efficacy in a clinical setting—a critical step that is already underway.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
ScienceNature.com

Population-wide diversity and stability of serum antibody epitope repertoires against human microbiota

Serum antibodies can recognize both pathogens and commensal gut microbiota. However, our current understanding of antibody repertoires is largely based on DNA sequencing of the corresponding B-cell receptor genes, and actual bacterial antigen targets remain incompletely characterized. Here we have profiled the serum antibody responses of 997 healthy individuals against 244,000 rationally selected peptide antigens derived from gut microbiota and pathogenic and probiotic bacteria. Leveraging phage immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) based on phage-displayed synthetic oligo libraries, we detect a wide breadth of individual-specific as well as shared antibody responses against microbiota that associate with age and gender. We also demonstrate that these antibody epitope repertoires are more longitudinally stable than gut microbiome species abundances. Serum samples of more than 200 individuals collected five years apart could be accurately matched and could serve as an immunologic fingerprint. Overall, our results suggest that systemic antibody responses provide a non-redundant layer of information about microbiota beyond gut microbial species composition.

