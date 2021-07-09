OnePlus Watch Teardown: Relatively easy to open and repair

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T may be older but the Chinese OEM never settles so here is a new update for the phones. The OxygenOS 11 first open beta build is now ready. Open Beta was already made available for some phones like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7 series. It is based on Android 11 so expect the latest features and enhancements. The last update we mentioned for the OnePlus 6 series was the Oxygen OS 10.3.0 but that was back in December 2019. The OxygenOS 11 is the latest from OnePlus.