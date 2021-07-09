Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Microbiota modulation to fight cancer

By Erez N. Baruch, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 11 days ago

Treatment with immune checkpoint blockade therapies that target the programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) pathway has revolutionized care for patients with melanoma and numerous other cancers. In melanoma, median overall survival rates for patients with metastatic disease have doubled in the anti-PD-1 therapy era (1, 2). Cure of metastatic disease is now a tangible prospect. Complete disappearance of all metastatic lesions is observed in 10 to 20% of patients undergoing anti-PD-1 therapy (3), many of whom remain cancer free for years (4). Despite this outstanding clinical success, most metastatic patients will experience disease progression, either immediately or after an initial response to treatment (5). Today, extensive efforts worldwide are focused on understanding resistance to anti-PD-1 therapy, with the aim of developing new treatments to overcome it.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Microbiota#Cancer Treatment#Modulation#The Sheba Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

New treatment options for the deadliest of cancers

A new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans has been uncovered by scientists at the University of Leeds.The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the "Death Star" because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96% of pancreatic cancers and 54% of colorectal cancers.
CancerMedicalXpress

Structures discovered in brain cancer patients can help fight tumors

Researchers at Uppsala University have discovered lymph node-like structures close to the tumour in brain cancer patients, where immune cells can be activated to attack the tumour. They also found that immunotherapy enhanced the formation of these structures in a mouse model. This discovery suggests new opportunities to regulate the anti-tumour response of the immune system.
CancerFlorida Star

Australian Researchers Fight Deadly Childhood Cancer In Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia — Adelaide oncologists and researchers will use AU$2.4 million ($1.81 million) in funding to work with families to understand and fight common and deadly childhood cancer. Two separate projects funded from the Federal government’s Medical Research Future Fund will address neuroblastoma, a solid tumor that accounts for 15 percent of all childhood cancer deaths. The Medical Research Future Fund […]
ScienceNeuroscience News

Immaturity of Microbiota and Epithelial Barriers Implicated in Neonatal Meningitis

Summary: Immaturity of the gut microbiome and epithelial barriers in the gut and choroid plexus appear to play a significant role in neonatal susceptibility to meningitis. Meningitis is associated with high mortality and frequently causes severe sequelae. Newborn infants are particularly susceptible to this type of infection; they develop meningitis 30 times more often than the general population. Group B streptococcus (GBS) bacteria are the most common cause of neonatal meningitis, but they are rarely responsible for disease in adults.
CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status

Diet modulates the gut microbiome, which in turn can impact the immune system. Here, we determined how two microbiota-targeted dietary interventions, plant-based fiber and fermented foods, influence the human microbiome and immune system in healthy adults. Using a 17-week randomized, prospective study (n = 18/arm) combined with -omics measurements of microbiome and host, including extensive immune profiling, we found diet-specific effects. The high-fiber diet increased microbiome-encoded glycan-degrading carbohydrate active enzymes (CAZymes) despite stable microbial community diversity. Although cytokine response score (primary outcome) was unchanged, three distinct immunological trajectories in high-fiber consumers corresponded to baseline microbiota diversity. Alternatively, the high-fermented-food diet steadily increased microbiota diversity and decreased inflammatory markers. The data highlight how coupling dietary interventions to deep and longitudinal immune and microbiome profiling can provide individualized and population-wide insight. Fermented foods may be valuable in countering the decreased microbiome diversity and increased inflammation pervasive in industrialized society.
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerMedicalXpress

New research finds common denominator linking all cancers

All cancers fall into just two categories, according to new research from scientists at Sinai Health, in findings that could provide a new strategy for treating the most aggressive and untreatable forms of the disease. In new research out this month in Cancer Cell, scientists at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute...
CancerScience Now

Repurposed floxacins targeting RSK4 prevent chemoresistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Lung and bladder cancers are difficult to treat because of the development of drug-refractory metastases. Chrysostomou et al. show that the p90 ribosomal protein S6 kinase 4 (RSK4) is involved in the development of chemotherapy resistance and metastatic invasion in both in vitro and in vivo models. Identification of a binding site for floxacin antibiotics on RSK4 led to the finding that trovofloxacin enhanced cisplatin efficacy in mouse models of lung and bladder cancer. Combined with the finding that levofloxacin improved patient survival in a large clinical trial, this work suggests that floxacins may be repurposable against lung and bladder cancers.
Scienceslashdot.org

Molecules Produced By Gut Bacteria Could Help the Human Body Fight Cancer

I'm glad to see the "mainstream" come around to some recognition of the true importance of our microbiome. I really am. It will prevent a lot of suffering and death. However, this is not news to anyone in the alternative medicine community. Not news at all. It's been known for 20 years or longer that we are symbiotic with our microbiome, that it is a necessary and integral part of our immune system, and that messing with it generally messes with us.
CancerScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.
Cancerwibwnewsnow.com

KSU’s Johnson Center Funds Fight Against Cancer

The Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University has been able to direct over $415,000 to cancer research and education programs and students this past year. In academic year 2020-2021, the center awarded $95,500 in faculty Innovative Research Awards for studies in such areas as safer drug delivery methods, lab-on-a-chip cancer detection technology, and new chemical tools for cancer drug discovery.
WildlifeNature.com

Resistance to permethrin alters the gut microbiota of Aedes aegypti

Insecticide resistance has emerged as a persistent threat to the fight against vector-borne diseases. We compared the gut microbiota of permethrin-selected (PS) strain of Aedes aegypti relative to the parent (KW) strain from Key West, Florida. Bacterial richness but not diversity was significantly higher in PS strain compared to KW strain. The two mosquito strains also differed in their gut microbial composition. Cutibacterium spp., Corynebacterium spp., Citricoccus spp., Leucobacter spp., Acinetobacter spp., Dietzia spp., and Anaerococcus spp. were more abundant in PS strain than in KW strain. In contrast, Sphingomonas spp., Aquabacterium spp., Methylobacterium spp., Flavobacterium spp., Lactobacillus spp., unclassified Burkholderiaceae and unclassified Nostocaceae were more abundant in KW strain compared to PS strain. PS strain was enriched with propionate metabolizers, selenate reducers, and xylan, chitin, and chlorophenol degraders while KW strain was enriched with sulfur oxidizers, sulfur metabolizers, sulfate reducers and naphthalene and aromatic hydrocarbons degraders. These findings demonstrate an association between the gut microbiota and insecticide resistance in an important vector species and sets the foundation for future studies to investigate the contribution of gut microbiota to evolution of insecticide resistance in disease vectors.
Science Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.
Cancernationalgeographic.com

A new idea to fight brain cancer, and more breakthroughs

Tests track how particles might convey a cancer drug to a brain tumor, archaeologists find mummified macaws, and pharaohs get new digs. Hundreds of drugs designed to fight glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer, have failed in clinical trials, often because they’re stopped by specialized blood vessels known as the blood-brain barrier. So Joelle Straehla, a postdoctoral fellow in the Hammond Lab at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, is developing nanoparticles that could someday ferry drugs past the barrier and directly to tumors. To test the system, Straehla injects empty nanoparticles and a fluorescent dye into a mouse’s bloodstream as images of the brain are recorded. The dye illuminates the branchlike blood vessels (nine images above). The particles glow in a contrasting hue; if they reach the brain (shown as black), algorithms can detect each glow. In these photos, specks represent several particles clustered in test animals’ healthy cells—suggesting that if particles reach the brain but not a tumor, they might have other uses, like immunotherapy. —Theresa Machemer.
Cancerokcfox.com

The Proton Fight Club: Supporting Cancer Survivors

Some local cancer survivors are getting the support they need by joining forces with our friends at Oklahoma Proton Center. Together they are leading the charge in the fight to knock out cancer. You can help support survivors and their families by joining the Proton Fight Club. Just head to...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Translating the benefits of gut microorganisms into disease treatments and better health care

Advertorial - English version (PDF) Advertorial - Japanese version (PDF) Our understanding of the human microbiota and its interaction with our bodies has advanced dramatically in the past decade. It is becoming clear that the billions of microbes in our gut have a profound influence on human health and disease. Gaining a deeper understanding of how the microbiota interacts with human physiological systems, particularly through the metabolites it releases, is allowing researchers to develop novel treatments for a range of diseases. One such metabolite, 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (HYA), has been shown to have a potential role in type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, both of which affect millions worldwide. Isolating this molecule and demonstrating its potency was no easy task, but the research team at Noster in Japan took on that challenge. The next hurdle is to demonstrate its efficacy in a clinical setting—a critical step that is already underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy