Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

SAC’s Enrichment Center

hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. They are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert. Friday, July 9: Center closed. Monday, July 12: Spaghetti Hot Dish. Tuesday, July...

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Soup And Sandwich#Enrichment#Dessert#Food Drink#Sac#The Friendship Caf#Mashed Potatoes#Suite 164
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Golden Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Golden Valley Rotary presents annual awards

A top Rotarian and citizen of Golden Valley were honored at Brookview last month. Bryan Palmer was recognized as the 2020-2021 Rotarian of the Year, while Peter Knaeble was given the Citizen of the Year distinction. Palmer is a six-year member of the Rotary and an accountant for Tennant Company....
WBKO

Family Enrichment Center’s daycare to benefit from United Way’s Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Family Enrichment Center says they are looking forward to some much-needed work that will be completed on United Way’s Day of Caring in a few weeks. Throughout the years, community partners have helped upgrade the center’s playground and building at the Family Enrichment Center’s...
Cove, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Summer enrichment program boosting Cove students

COVE — Bubbles, bells and ghosts are helping the summer of 2021 become one of excitement, laughter and insight for several dozen Cove children. The children are attending daily sessions of Cove Elementary’s new Summer Enrichment Program, which is helping students discover that learning can be as fun as enjoying an ice cream sundae in the shade during a hot summer day.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Safety, Assurance and Enrichment Found in the Y’s Afterschool Program

As another summer winds down and a new school year is on the horizon, the James Family Prescott YMCA wants to remind parents and caregivers that the Y’s afterschool program is a place where children can remain active, learning and engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for all school-age children. Each year, the Y works to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment after school, and this year will be no different.
Food & Drinkshometownsource.com

Taste of NYA ready to share local flavor

It’s time to come out and enjoy the Taste of NYA. After last year having to be canceled due to COVID-19, the Taste is back and better than ever. This year’s event is planned to have plenty of food, drink, and fun for all ages attending. Best of all, all cuisines are being cooked up by local chefs, and all art and fun is done with the help of hometown friends.
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Lined up for the Pan-O-Prog grand parade in Lakeville

Large crowds lined the sides of Holyoke Avenue north of 210th Street in Lakeville, Saturday, July 10, for the Pan-O-Prog grand parade. The parade participants included local nonprofits, high school marching bands, other musicians, politicians, businesses and royalty for area community celebrations. Children had several chances to collect items including candy, bottled water and small toys that were tossed or handed to them as the parade procession passed them. The overall Pan-O-Prog celebration ran from July 4-11.
Sylvania, OHnbc24.com

Center of Hope brings summer enrichment program to Sylvania Area Family Services

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Center of Hope Family Services has expanded to the Sylvania area and started its first ELEVATE summer enrichment program at Sylvania Area Family Services. The six-week program provides new opportunities for at-risk children to enhance their learning experiences holistically. Not only do students receive academic tutoring and homework help, but also social and emotional development like theater, crafting, recreation, sports and cooking.
Eden Prairie, MNhometownsource.com

Eden Prairie to celebrate Night to Unite Tuesday, Aug. 3

Each year on the first Tuesday night in August, the city of Eden Prairie takes part in Night to Unite, an evening dedicated to celebrating and strengthening the commitment to a safe community. Night to Unite 2021 in Eden Prairie will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3. For residents of Eden...
Fannin County, TXHerald Democrat

Children's Center seeks volunteers

The Fannin County Children’s Center is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including CASA advocates for children in foster care, CAC volunteers who supervise children and families at the center, Rainbow Room volunteers who organize clothing and other supplies, Honey Doers who help with minor repairs and maintenance and Hospitality Team who prepare food for various meetings and trainings.
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Zoo hosting animal enrichment and training day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to learn about the behaviors and training of animals through fun activities during Animal Enrichment and Training Day on Thursday, July 8th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The zoo released the following:. Animal Enrichment and Training...
North Bergen, NJhudsontv.com

NBBOE Enhances Summer Enrichment Program

Thanks to a significant infusion of both federal and state dollars, the North Bergen Board of Education has been able to enhance its Summer Enrichment Program for more than 600 kindergarten through sixth grade students at three, District elementary schools. Meanwhile, students in grades 7 through 12 needing extra instruction to get their grades up, are attending sessions at the high school. Jeff Henig has the story.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Daiquiris – from the garden to your glass

Let’s make daiquiris! It’s time to celebrate because it’s National Daiquiri day on July 19, 2021. If you haven’t had a really good daiquiri lately, it’s time to grab a cocktail shaker and get a garden party started. Let’s get shakin’!. A bartender friend of mine once told me, you’ll...
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

Cranberry Feta with Toasted Sunflower Seeds Sourdough

My starter is back to its old self! Love the oven spring I got on these. 60 toasted sunflower seeds (I buy raw and toast them in a dry frying pan) 250 g levain (procedure in recipe) Extra wholegrain and unbleached flour to feed levain. The afternoon before:. Take 2...
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Pile these succulent pulled mushrooms into your next taco, burrito or sandwich

Toward the end of the introduction to her new cookbook, Miyoko Schinner writes what might be the best comeback I've read to a frequent question: "Why would a vegan or vegetarian want to eat something that reminds them of meat?" I often find the question annoying because it is so often asked with a "gotcha!" attitude that reveals much about the person asking.
PetsPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Connected Horse enriches lives of dementia patients

Experience helps patients -- and care partners -- to live in the moment. When diagnosed with dementia, people ask, "Now what?" said Paula Hertel, co-founder of Connected Horse, who has worked for the last 25 years to improve senior care systems. They might decide to go down a path of...
Recipesbellyfull.net

Caesar Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. Classic Caesar salad made with crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan, homemade croutons, and the absolute best homemade Caesar dressing! You can even make it a meal by adding in some crispy bacon, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Or make our Chicken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy