LSU lands Dr. Phillips transfer LB DeMario Tolan

Dr. Phillips linebacker Demario Tolan has committed to LSU. Dr. Phillips football

It’s tough to turn down Coach O.

DeMario Tolan found that out after getting the chance to meet LSU coach Ed Orgeron during an official recruiting visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, four weeks ago.

The Dr. Phillips linebacker was sold on LSU after that, and even with a last-ditch effort from Miami, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound rover picked the Tigers over the Hurricanes in what he said was a very difficult decision. Tolan took his official visit to Miami last weekend, but the trip was not enough to pull him away from LSU.

“It was between Miami and LSU and it was a real hard choice,” said Tolan, who also took an official visit to Tennessee and plans to still take his two remaining official visits, as allowed by the NCAA. “Miami had a lot of things that suited me, as well. They showed a tremendous amount of love.

“But I’m solid to LSU.”

What Miami didn’t have was perhaps the key for Tolan. Blake Baker, the former defensive coordinator at Miami, was recruiting Tolan for the Hurricanes in the early stages of his recruiting process. Baker, however, left Miami to join the LSU staff as linebackers coach this offseason and the pendulum began to swing toward the Tigers.

“Our relationship is real close because he recruited me before he got to LSU,” Tolan said of Baker. “Then when he got the job at LSU, he started recruiting me there, and we still had the same type of relationship.”

Tolan said he will enroll early at LSU, and he likes joining a program that is just one year removed from winning the national championship.

“It’s a great feeling right now,” Tolan said. “We just gotta carry on the tradition there and keep it going ... no stopping.”

Orgeron was every bit of what Tolan expected with his personality and energy.

“It’s like a dream come true. Every single conversation, he showed me that he loved me and wanted me to come be a part of the program from Day 1,” Tolan said. “He’s an experienced coach who knows what he’s doing.

“His personality is great and he’s funny. He gets serious when he needs to be. It’s a great thing. At game time, you need some serious stuff, but off the field, you need a little bit of help and laughter and stuff like that.”

Orgeron also recruited Tolan’s head coach Rodney Wells out of Dr. Phillips for Syracuse in 1996. Wells played for the Orangemen from 1996-2000.

“He had experience with [Coach O] and he told me how he was and everything and how he recruited him,” Tolan said. “He was excited when I chose them.”

As a junior at Tohopekaliga High last season, he averaged six tackles per game and helped lead the second-year school to a 5-4 record. Tolan then decided to transfer to DP, and he said the move certainly gained him attention from recruiters.

“It’s really great because Dr. Phillips just won a state championship a couple of years ago [2017] and they have a big name, so putting my name with that school made recruiting a real great experience as well.”

Tolan can play both middle and outside linebacker and has good hips that allow him easy transition to pass coverage on running backs coming out of the backfield. He’s fast and has great field vision, allowing him a jump on the opposition in his pursuit of the football. He’s been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.59 seconds.

“They like my versatility as a linebacker and my coverage ability,” said Tolan, who also played running back and receiver at Toho.

Tolan did not get on the field in Dr. Phillips’ spring jamboree due to FHSAA transfer rules, so he’s eager to get going with the Panthers.

“I’m ready,” Tolan said. “You don’t wanna let football players wait too long.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers high school recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays @orlandosentinel.com .