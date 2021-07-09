Ringbolt 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Margaret River)

This Margaret River Cab walks on the riper, richer end of the spectrum. It opens with dark cherries, currants, earthy, savory herbs and spice, and a briny note at the back, all nestled in quite a bit of oak. Chunky, chalky tannins dominate on the palate, although there's a good lick of acidity, too. It lacks the balance of elegance and power that many MR Cabs achieve, but it nevertheless is a satisfying and affordable option for big red fans, and a hearty companion to a slab of protein. Christina Pickard.