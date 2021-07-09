Felony DWI charge after pedestrian intentionally hit by car in Wheatfield

A Niagara Falls woman was arrested after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received reports she struck a person with her car and was trying to other people in Wheatfield.

Deputies responding to Brookhaven Drive shortly after midnight said they saw the woman driving through yards and stopped her. Deputies said an infant that wasn’t secured in a child safety seat was in the vehicle.

A female victim was treated at the scene and taken to Erie County Medical Center by an EMS crew. Deputies said it was believed her injuries were non-life threatening.

The driver, Brittany E. Mettler, 30, of Niagara Falls, was interviewed by deputies and suspected of being intoxicated. She failed field sobriety tests. Mettler was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for further evaluation. A drug recognition expert was called to assist and Mettler was determined to be under the influence of drugs

Meter was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by drugs as a Leandra's Law offense, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and other vehicle and traffic offenses. She was held at Niagara County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

The infant was turned over to a relative.