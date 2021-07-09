ICYMI: Removal of $5 Million in Direct Financial Assistance for St. Louis Families Takes Center Stage at City Hall

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is starting a parking lot resurfacing project in July 2021 which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus. The work will be done on weekends in phases to limit disruption to daily operations as much as possible. The first round of work will begin on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, July 19 around noon. This closure will affect access and traffic flow from one of the Regency Park entrance roads Continue Reading