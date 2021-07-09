Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

ICYMI: Removal of $5 Million in Direct Financial Assistance for St. Louis Families Takes Center Stage at City Hall

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
ST. LOUIS - In his proposal for spending an initial investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, President Lewis Reed preserved nearly all of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' $81 million in recommendations she made to get shots in arms, keep families in their homes and address the root causes of crime to improve public safety. Missing however was a $5 million in direct financial assistance in the form of $500 one-time payments to thousands of St. Louis residents and their families.

www.riverbender.com

Related
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $3.5 Million In Restore, Reinvest, And Renew Program Grants In Response To Summer Violence

CHICAGO—Using revenue generated from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced 21 grants totaling $3.5 million to organizations offering young people and emerging adults (ages 10 to 25) pro-social activities that may reduce violence and victimization or provide increased street intervention this summer. Grant awards will support three months of programming, from July 1 to September 30. The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Police Chief Pulido, Mayor, Alton City Council, Recognizes True Hero - Brittany Ford - For Saving Life Of 3-Month-Old

FULL VIDEO OF ALTON COUNCIL MEETING, INCLUDES FORD BEING HONORED: ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido believes in recognizing those who assist his department in heroic ways and on Wednesday night at the Alton City Council meeting he honored Brittany Ford - with the mayor and rest of the council for her role saving a 3-month-old after an Amber Alert in March. Brittany’s heroic story, along with the Alton Police Department’s arrest work of a suspect goes like this: “At Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Assistance Approved For Dupage County For June Tornadoes

Residents and Businesses in DuPage County Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in DuPage County from severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in June 2021. In addition to DuPage County, people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will also are Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Parking Lot Resurfacing Project To Temporarily Alter Access And Closes Lot At HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital July 16-19

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is starting a parking lot resurfacing project in July 2021 which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus. The work will be done on weekends in phases to limit disruption to daily operations as much as possible. The first round of work will begin on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, July 19 around noon. This closure will affect access and traffic flow from one of the Regency Park entrance roads Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Lottery Dates for 185 Cannabis Dispensary Licenses and Notifies Over 200 Awardees of Craft Grow, Infuser, and Transporter Lic

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced three lotteries to distribute 185 licenses to operate adult-use cannabis dispensaries will be held in July and August. Additionally, over 200 people across the state have qualified to receive Craft Grow, Infuser, and Transporter licenses, the first set of licenses to be awarded under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (CRTA). Of those eligible to receive the licenses for craft grow, infuser and transportation, 67 percent identify as Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

The Wildlife Command Center $10K St. Louis Cash Quest Has A Winner!

All Wildlife Command Center St. Louis Cash Quest Treasures Have Been Found! The winner – Matthew Graham – found 4 of the 12 treasures, qualifying him for the Multiplier Prize Drawing. A total of 6 people found all 12 treasures. For the Cash Quest’s finale Graham will draw from ten envelopes with 10 multipliers inside (1-10), then multiply that number by the amount he has won for his new prize total, ie: 4 Boxes = $400. If he draws a "10" in the envelope, then the $400 Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

It Is Here: Alton Splash Pad Is Officially Open Friday Afternoon

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - There were a lot of smiling children Friday afternoon at 1 Riverfront Drive after the new City of Alton Splash Pad opened its doors to the public. The project is a collaboration between the City of Alton, American Water Charitable Foundation, National Recreation, and Park Association, and Illinois American Water. The City of Alton received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) to create an inclusive community Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $200,000 In Broadband Ready Grants To Strengthen Regional Broadband Engagement, Announces $250,000 In New Funding

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the first cohort of grant recipients as part of the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) program. Through this first of its kind program, $200,000 has been awarded to four regional entities to accelerate progress toward eliminating the digital divide. The inaugural READY cohort is fueling local efforts in four major regions Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

LaHood Introduces Bill To Strengthen Paid Leave Options For Working Parents

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) introduced legislation to provide greater flexibility to working parents with newborn children and expand access to paid leave for low-income workers. Specifically, the bill would amend the Child Care Entitlement to States (CCES) to allow eligible low-income parents the option of receiving a child care payment directly - as partial wage replacement - instead of child or infant care assistance. Under current law, CCES funds have specific Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

BJC CEO Visits AMH To See Employee Get COVID Vaccine

ALTON - Mary Norman, center, the AMH volunteer and gift shop coordinator, received her COVID-19 vaccine July 15 with BJC President and CEO Rich Liekweg, left, in attendance. Mary received the vaccine from Brittany Nicholson in the AMH Occupational Health office. Mary said she had seen Rich's video, that went out shortly after it was announced, that the vaccine was mandatory for all BJC employees. In the video, Rich offered to personally accompany any employee to get his or her shot. Mary emailed Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Aubrey McCormick Is Miss Jersey County 2021, While Olivia Mooney Is Little Miss

SEE VIDEO: JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Fair Pageant results are in, and the 2021 Miss Jersey County is Aubrey McCormick, and the 2021 Little Miss Jersey County is Olivia Mooney. Miss Jersey County 2021 Results are as follows: Miss Jersey County - Aubrey McCormick First Runner Up - Madelynn Gilman Second Runner Up - Katie Shires Miss Congeniality - Aubrey McCormick People’s Choice - Meghan Droege Little Miss Jersey County 2021 Results: Little Miss Jersey Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Ameren Recognized As A Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion

ST. LOUIS/ PRNewswire / - One group that can get overlooked in the diversity, equity and inclusion conversation are those with disabilities – but not at Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). Once again, the company has received a perfect 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), recognizing its programs and policies that promote inclusiveness for Ameren employees, customers and suppliers with disabilities. This is the seventh year in a row that Ameren has received the top score. The Disability Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

It's Official: City Of Alton Splash Pad Opens On Saturday

ALTON - It’s official, the City of Alton Splash Pad will open on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The City of Alton received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) to create an inclusive community splash pad providing equitable and accessible water-based play spaces that inspire children to connect with nature and the outdoors. The program is administered by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Illinois American Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Governor Candidate Gary Rabine: Violent Crime In Chicago Hurting Real People

WOODSTOCK – As violent crime continues to rise in Chicago, gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine says people need to look beyond the statistics and see the impact the crime wave is having on real people. “It is easy to get lost in the numbers because the numbers are astonishing,” Rabine said. “But the real story is the impact violent crime is having on the everyday life of people. The victims of these crimes have friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. These people are Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

ICC Approves Settlement Agreement With Great American Power To Provide $325,000 In Relief For Consumers

CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission voted on July 1st to approve a settlement and release agreement under which Great American Power, an alternative electric retail supplier, agreed to pay a total of $325,000 in refunds to customers and energy assistance for low-income residents. Great American Power (GAP) also agreed to a Commission Compliance Plan which includes a five-year ban on all marketing and enrollments in Illinois and additional restrictions to further ensure appropriate Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

The Heat Is On: Illinois American Water Offers Summer Wise Water Tips

BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is offering tips to customers to help avoid the water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen this time of year. These tips and insights are designed to help customers save on their water bill while alleviating stress on water supplies and infrastructure as we head into the warmer months. “Gardens, pools, car washing and outdoor cleaning are all activities that go hand-in-hand with summer, and also increase water use and water waste,” said, Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

State-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service effective July 19. Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and thre Continue Reading

