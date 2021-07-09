Cancel
NBA

2020-21 Player Review: Gary Trent Jr.

By Sahal Abdi
raptorsrepublic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part of a series of player review from the 2020-21 season. To find the remainder of the series, please click here. Gary Trent Jr. is a Toronto Raptor. For the Raptors’ wing, this has certainly been a year of unrelenting change and adaptation. Toronto executed a rare midseason trade for the 22 year-old, Duke-educated swingman — indicating the substantial value (and potential) in which Toronto’s decision-makers recognized in him.

