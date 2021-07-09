Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Tetanus toxin fragment may treat depression, Parkinson's disease and ALS

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression has been treated traditionally with inhibitors of serotonin reuptake in the central nervous system. These drugs do not come without side effects, such as lack of immediate therapeutic action, the need for daily doses and the danger of becoming addicted to some of these drugs. That is why scientists continue to work on new therapies to treat depression.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Disease#Als#Tetanus#Uab#Hc Tetx#Dosis#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Theater & DanceEurekAlert

Dancing with music can halt most debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's disease

Dancing with music can halt most debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's disease. First-of-its-kind York U study shows participating in weekly dance training improves daily living and motor function for those with mild-to-moderate Parkinson's. TORONTO, July 7, 2021 - A new study published in Brain Sciences today, shows patients with mild-to-moderate Parkinson's...
San Francisco, CANewswise

Engineered cells successfully treat cardiovascular and pulmonary disease

Newswise — Scientists at UC San Francisco have shown that gene-edited cellular therapeutics can be used to successfully treat cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, potentially paving the way for developing less expensive cellular therapies to treat diseases for which there are currently few viable options. The study, in mice, is the...
HealthBusiness Insider

Seelos Therapeutics Says In Vivo Data Positive In Study Of Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday announced positive in vivo data from the study of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease pathology. An in-vivo rodent model study of SLS-004 using CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology showed that a single dose of SLS-004 produced therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.
ScienceScience Now

Loss of UCHL1 rescues the defects related to Parkinson’s disease by suppressing glycolysis

The role of ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1; also called PARK5) in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been controversial. Here, we find that the loss of UCHL1 destabilizes pyruvate kinase (PKM) and mitigates the PD-related phenotypes induced by PTEN-induced kinase 1 (PINK1) or Parkin loss-of-function mutations in Drosophila and mammalian cells. In UCHL1 knockout cells, cellular pyruvate production and ATP levels are diminished, and the activity of AMP–activated protein kinase (AMPK) is highly induced. Consequently, the activated AMPK promotes the mitophagy mediated by Unc-51–like kinase 1 (ULK1) and FUN14 domain–containing 1 (FUNDC1), which underlies the effects of UCHL1 deficiency in rescuing PD-related defects. Furthermore, we identify tripartite motif–containing 63 (TRIM63) as a previously unknown E3 ligase of PKM and demonstrate its antagonistic interaction with UCHL1 to regulate PD-related pathologies. These results suggest that UCHL1 is an integrative factor for connecting glycolysis and PD pathology.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Novel method of gene therapy promises to transform the treatment of rare genetic disorder

A novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Cancerparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Therapeutic Solutions Files Patent for StemVacs Immunotherapy to Treat Parkinson’s

Therapeutic Solutions International has filed a patent for the use of a type of immune cell, called a dendritic cell, to potentially treat Parkinson’s disease. The patent application includes data, obtained in an animal model, showing that dendritic cells obtained from umbilical cord blood have the potential to reduce inflammation in the brain while preserving dopamine-producing neurons. Parkinson’s disease is caused by impairment or death of this type of neuron.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
San Diego, CANewswise

Selective, Toxin-Bearing Antibodies Could Help Treat Liver Fibrosis

Newswise — Chronic alcohol abuse and hepatitis can injure the liver and lead to fibrosis, the buildup of collagen and scar tissue. As a potential approach to treating liver fibrosis, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers and their collaborators are looking for ways to stop liver cells from producing collagen.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Parkinson disease-associated cognitive impairment

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 53 (2021) Cite this article. Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00280-3, published online 01 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer the hyperlink for the MoCA test was incorrectly written as www.mocatest.com, whereas it should have been www.mocatest.org. This has been...
ScienceScience Daily

Signaling molecule may help prevent Alzheimer's disease

New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer's disease. The work, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in Nature. Cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease develops when neurons...
Lebanon, NHconwaydailysun.com

Virtual discussion on Parkinson's disease July 16

LEBANON — Dr. Joseph Aronson will give an overview of Parkinson’s Disease and options for care at Dartmouth Medical Center on Friday, July 16, from 2-3 p.m. at the DownTown Gym, 171 Fair St. Aronson's presentation, which will be available virtually as well as in person, will cover anatomy, common...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Gene therapy in early stages may slow down Huntington's disease

In a new study on mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report that using MRI scans to measure blood volume in the brain can serve as a noninvasive way to potentially track the progress of gene editing therapies for early-stage Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that attacks brain cells. The researchers say that by identifying and treating the mutation known to cause Huntington's disease with this type of gene therapy, before a patient starts showing symptoms, it may slow progression of the disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Cognitive function in men with non-motor features of Parkinson's disease

BMJ Neurol Open. 2021 Jun 21;3(1):e000112. doi: 10.1136/bmjno-2020-000112. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Subtle cognitive deficits can occur during the prodromal phase of Parkinson’s disease (PD), commonly in conjunction with hyposmia. However, little is known about the association between cognitive function and other features suggestive of prodromal PD. We evaluated the association of non-motor prodromal PD features, including hyposmia, constipation and probable REM sleep behaviour disorder (pRBD), with objective measures of cognitive function and self-reported cognitive decline.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Poorer Sleep With Mild Parkinson’s Affects Day’s Physical Activity

People with mild Parkinson’s disease sleep less, are less active, and show more sedentary behavior than their healthy peers, a small study showed. Poorer sleep also significantly associated with more sedentary time in both populations. While further research is needed to confirm these early findings, they suggest that screening for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy