Everybody's raving about Brave, the new web browser. They say it's three times faster than Google Chrome. I like Brave on my phone and computer. It blocks ads and trackers, which means it makes websites load faster, saves data and saves on battery life. But even if it only blocked ads, I'd like it better than an ad-blocking extension. Every time I use Adblock Plus, for example, I get bombarded with messages asking me to disable it. I haven't seen those in Brave.