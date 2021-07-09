Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas among states struggling to vaccinate despite offering incentives

By Scripps National
WCPO
 9 days ago

Many states are offering incentives to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. In some places, the incentives are working out, but others are struggling. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite offering several incentives. That includes giving out scratch-off lottery tickets and gift certificates from its game and fish commission. But the state has admitted that those giveaways just aren't working.

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri Stateksgf.com

Missouri Considering Incentives To Boost Vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials. The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June...
CollegesKRGV

UTRGV offering $100 COVID vaccine incentive

Students enrolled at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will receive $100 if they inform the university of their vaccine status by Monday. Students enrolled for the fall semester by Monday, July 12 qualify for this incentive by using the online vaccine portal. “This is our efforts to ensure...
HealthFingerLakes1

NYSDOCCS offers incentive program to inmates to boost vaccination rates

As an incentive for the vaccination of inmates, NYSDOCCS is offering care packages and barbeques to inmates who choose to get it. Currently about 45% of inmates are vaccinated compared to the 70% across the state population. Mike Powers, president of the union that represents correctional officers, says that correctional...
Oklahoma StateJournal Record

Oklahoma 39th among states in vaccination rate

Oklahoma is near the bottom of the pack when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates, a new study concludes. The study by Sidecar Health examined vaccination rates across the United States through the month of June. It found that of all states, Oklahoma ranked 11th lowest in vaccinations. According to...
Michigan StateWWMT

West Michigan health leaders say state COVID vaccine incentives not increasing turnout yet

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan’s vaccine dashboard showed 62% of people age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of July 7, 2021. The state’s goal is to get at least 70% of the state’s population vaccinated. To help achieve that goal, that state launched the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, giving vaccinated Michiganders the chance to win scholarships and cash prizes up to $2 million.
cbs3duluth.com

Cliffs offers vaccine incentive program to employees

EYE ON MINING -- A major mining company is offering a big incentive program to its employees in hopes of increasing vaccination rates. According to a letter obtained by CBS 3, Cleveland-Cliffs said it will be offering an incentive program for employees who get vaccinated. This is in agreement with union representatives.
New York City, NYNew York Post

IT company, worth $14 billion, offers year’s salary as vaccine incentive

Leidos, a Virginia-based IT company valued at $14 billion, is giving its employees a chance to win a full year’s salary — just for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Leidos, a government contractor that boasts a global workforce of 40,000, is rewarding 10 randomly selected workers a combined $1 million through a vaccine lottery, the Washington Post reported. Company managers will not be eligible. Leidos launched the Move the Needle sweepstakes on June 28, and it will continue through October 29.
New York City, NYPost-Journal

NYS Prisons Offering Inmates Incentives To Get Vaccine

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate in New York prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering incentives to incarcerated individuals. Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci issued a memo to New York’s 32,136 incarcerated individuals announcing the creation of the incentive program. Five vaccinated inmates from each of the 50 state prisons will be randomly selected to receive a care package. The care package will include “the most popular food items sold” and won’t exceed a $75 value, according to the memo.
Michigan StateMonroe Evening News

Vaccination lottery creates incentive for Michiganders

All Michiganders who have received a COVID-19 vaccination can now enter a lottery-style raffle for a shot at winning millions of dollars. In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this raffle gives those who are vaccinated the chance to win up to $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

“I also want to move the needle” State to announce vaccine incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is looking at what it can do to increase vaccination rates. Around 40 percent of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated and around 45 percent are partially vaccinated. Several places have partnered up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to offer incentives for getting vaccinated. Local...
Industrymilawyersweekly.com

Key questions when offering vaccination incentives

After years of marriage, I’ve learned one thing: Binary choices are almost always better. For example, the question “Do you want pizza, Thai, BBQ or Mexican?” will result in the reply “I don’t care,” when we all know that is not true. Conversely, the question “Do you want Mexican or BBQ?” will reveal the dinner my wife truly desires.
Politicsctnewsjunkie.com

State Adds Incentives To Prevent Cyberattacks

Connecticut companies breached in cyberattacks could be shielded from liability if they’ve adopted adequate security protocols under a new law designed to give businesses an incentive to shore up their digital defenses. Gov. Ned Lamont stressed the importance of proactive cybersecurity during a ceremonial bill signing Thursday at a research...

Comments / 0

Community Policy