HOME FOR SALE: Comes with a Ghost named ‘Fred’

A home built in 1900 in Pensacola, FL, features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and Fred. Fred is a ghost who allegedly resides in the home. It’s simply the name given to the ghost by someone who owned the home in the 1970s. The apparition’s real origin story is likely to have been related to the original homeowner, Thomas Finch, who died during an epidemic of influenza in 1908. At least that’s the story the Pensacola Ghost Tour has been known to tell.