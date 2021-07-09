Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Carver Bancorp's stock rockets again, even after large shareholder sold off his stake

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. soared again in volatile morning trading Friday, and have now nearly quadrupled in three days, even as one of the bank's largest shareholders disclosed that he sold off his stake. The stock was up 71.9% to pace all gainers on major U.S. exchanges, on trading volume of 32.8 million shares, and have now rocketed 285% in three days. On Thursday, the stock closed up 106.9% on record volume of 95.4 million shares, but pared intraday gains of as much as 267%, after the New York-based bank serving African-American communities disclosed Thursday afternoon that David Lu, managing member of Hedgehog Capital LLC, had sold off his entire stake in the bank. Lu was previously Carver's third largest shareholder with 153,438 shares, or 5.0% of the shares outstanding, according to June 14 filing. The stock also rose 8.0% on volume of 5.3 million shares on Wednesday. The stock has now rallied 480% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has advanced 23.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 15.9%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Stock#Carver Bancorp#Carver Bancorp Inc#African American#Hedgehog Capital Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Want to get in on the ground floor of an explosive growth opportunity? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNC.Y). These companies look poised for bull runs as they revolutionize the mobile gaming and coffee industries. Let's dig deeper into why they could supercharge your portfolio. 1....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy When the Stock Market Crashes

From a valuation and historical basis, the market appears set up for a slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the perfect place for investors to look for highly profitable, money-making businesses to invest in during a crash. No matter how well the stock market is performing, you'll never have...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Energy Stocks to Sell as Oil Slumps

After besting every other sector in the first half of 2021, energy stocks are finally receiving their comeuppance. I can think of many reasons for the reversal of fortune. We’ll outline a few below and then share three energy stocks to sell before the damage worsens. The first reason for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksForbes

Stop Worrying And Learn To Trade Stock Market Corrections

The stock market last week was not impressed by the start of the earnings season. The large financial stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and revenues forecasts, but their stocks were down 2.5%, 1.9% and 2.3% respectively for the week. This action was consistent with the technical outlook, as stock market risk had increased just last week.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Just Jumped 10%

Shares of coronavirus vaccine hero Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) won a new round of applause this morning, rising 10.4% through 10:10 a.m. EDT. The reason: Moderna stock is joining the S&P 500. So what. The news broke this morning. With Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) due to be absorbed into AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) soon, a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

These are two companies in growth mode with excellent long-term prospects. The growth prospects are not reflected in their share price performance so far in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect operations and create investor uncertainty. Investing in growth stocks tends to be a little riskier than average. Because...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stock market-timer McClellan on verge of swinging to bearish, as market looks 'pretty tired'

Market-timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the "McClellan Market Report," said he will turn neutral on stocks for short- and intermediate-term trading styles after the closing bell, citing a "pretty tired looking stock market." McClellan, who has been bullish for all trading styles for weeks, said that while both his Annual Seasonal and Presidential Cycle patterns suggest a market top is due next week, he's concerned that the top "could arrive a few days early." He said he would flip to short-term bearish if the S&P 500 closes below 4,366.34; the index is currently down 0.3% at 4,362.34. Among his...
StocksBenzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Rallying Today

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which ended Thursday's session with a market cap of $104.3 billion by virtue of a 5.28% rally, are seeing follow-through buying interest Friday. Standard & Poor's announced late Thursday Moderna will join the S&P 500 Index, effective before the market opens...
StocksBusiness Insider

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: SPY, GLD, COIN, AAL

The trend for the week continues, which is a choppy difficult environment thanks to the monthly options expiration. Now, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider. The S&P 500 didn’t...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

TD Holdings stock rockets on massive volume after move into new-energy vehicle industry

Shares of TD Holdings Inc. shot up 37.3% on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the China-based commodities trading service announced a move into unmanned logistics and the new-energy vehicle industry with two acquisitions. Trading volume exploded to 176.2 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and compared with the full-day average of bout 368,700 shares over the past 30 days, according to FactSet. The company said early Friday that it has reached agreement to acquire Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co. Ltd. and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co. Ltd.,...
Stockspulse2.com

MRNA Stock Increases Over 8% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) increased by over 8% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) increased by over 8% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Moderna joining the S&P 500 Index. Moderna is replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the S&P...

Comments / 0

Community Policy