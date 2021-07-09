LCSO identifies body found in Apalachicola Forest, suspect at large

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help after a man was found dead in Apalachicola National Forest.

LCSO says Josue Ariel Manzanares Lemus was found deceased on National Forest Road 301 on Monday, June 28, 2021 .

According to LCSO, deputies received a call about a body in the forest on Backwoods Jackson Bluff Road around 9:40 a.m. on June 28, 2021.

Deputies responded to the area where they found a deceased male with obvious signs of injury, LCSO said.

LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and assumed the investigation.

If you, or someone you know, saw Mr. Lemus between Sunday, June 27, 2021 and Monday June 28, 2021, or have any information regarding his death, please call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3600, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).