Halle Berry's Surprising Response To Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic Controversy

Sha'Carri Richardson will not be in Tokyo to compete in the 2021 Olympics, although she won the 100-meter dash at trials in Oregon (via BuzzFeed). She received a one-month ban as punishment for testing positive for THC, found in cannabis. According to USA Today, the runner smoked pot the night before the trials — she says it was after she heard her mother died. But, this is "substance abuse" per U.S. Anti-Doping Agency rules.