Halle Berry's Surprising Response To Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic Controversy

By Melissa Willets
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sha'Carri Richardson will not be in Tokyo to compete in the 2021 Olympics, although she won the 100-meter dash at trials in Oregon (via BuzzFeed). She received a one-month ban as punishment for testing positive for THC, found in cannabis. According to USA Today, the runner smoked pot the night before the trials — she says it was after she heard her mother died. But, this is "substance abuse" per U.S. Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Comments / 0

The List

The List

ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension ahead of Olympics sparks debate

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been excluded from the U.S. track and field team for the 4x100-meter relay race and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. It follows a month-long suspension handed down a few days ago over a positive marijuana test. Adam Kilgore, national sports reporter for The Washington Post, joined "CBSN AM' to discuss the controversy.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Track sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson made a red carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards on Saturday. The appearance is the first for the 21-year-old after the controversy surrounding her positive marijuana test and suspension from the Olympics last month.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Gives Her Take On Sha'Carri Richardson's Suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson captured the hearts of many Americans last month after she won at the Olympic Trials in Oregon. After testing positive for traces of marijuana in her system during a drug test, Richardson was handed a 30-day suspension scheduled to conclude on August 5th, which left open the possibility she could win a medal as part of the USA Track and Field team.
SportsAOL Corp

Sha'Carri Richardson 'glad' she's not 'perfect', thanks supporters after suspension

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is focusing on the future after an incredibly tough few days. The US Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that Richardson had accepted a one-month suspension for testing positive for marijuana, a drug that's decriminalized in most US states. The suspension means that she will be barred from running her signature event, the 100-meter dash, at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kelly Dodd In NEW Social Media Feud With ‘Pump Rules’ Star

Another day, another social media feud. Kelly Dodd is at odds with yet another Bravo star. This time, she’s fighting with someone who’s already had her share of online feuds. Previously, Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier called out the RHOC alum on Instagram. As fans know, Kelly is in the midst of a feud with Heather Dubrow.

