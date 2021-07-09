Cancel
School district in Pennsylvania to require clear backpacks for grades 6-12

By SARAH METTS
foxnebraska.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A Pennsylvania school board approved a new backpack policy change for the upcoming school year that affects all students grades six through 12. During the Altoona Area School District's board meeting on June 21, the board approved the changes to the student code of conduct for the 2021-22 school year to require all secondary students to carry clear backpacks.

