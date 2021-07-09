Ancient Melodies Of The Future

Slowly but surely, the music groups are returning to the stage boards. In the case of the music group »Ruperti-Blosn« from Waging am See, the first performance after a nine-month break did not show any boards, but still snow remnants at an altitude of over 1,800 meters on the Jenner. For the well-known television program »Musik in den Bergen« of the Bavarian Radio, the local musicians Emanuel Fischer (electric guitar), Thomas Pfeffer (electric bass), Simon Loider (accordion), Matthias Haslberger (guitar) and Michael Bernard (drums) performed at the summit station of the Jenner mountain railway. It was a true “home game” for Sepp Renoth from Berchtesgaden, who has been a member of the »Ruperti-Blosn« for many years. Hansi Berger, the »young singing innkeeper« from Ainring with his Styrian harmonica, was also present.