Ancient Melodies Of The Future
Built To Spill could have stopped after the ’90s and still been legends. When the decade ended, Boise’s finest indie rock export had dropped three straight masterpieces: 1994’s starry-eyed indie-pop milestone There’s Nothing Wrong With Love, 1997’s spaced-out prog-pop behemoth Perfect From Now On, and 1999’s spectacularly catchy guitar-hero epic Keep It Like A Secret. Few bands have ever mustered such an unimpeachable run. Doug Martsch’s genius was confirmed, his status as an indie rock guitar hero cemented. There was nothing left to prove.www.stereogum.com
Comments / 0