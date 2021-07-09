Sustainable finance: mobilizing capital to achieve climate goals

Sustainable Finance And Retail Investors Should Consider It By Jane Duscherer and Steven Hyland Jr. It has been a busy 2021 for the European Union’s push to steer the region’s and its trading partners’ economies onto a long-term sustainable path. The Eurozone, however, has not been the lone actor. Activist investors and judicial systems are pushing companies to more fully account for and report on their environmental impacts and policies for its mitigation. Furthermore, the number of investment firms publicly committing themselves to responsible and sustainable investing grows apace. Sustainable funds received more than $51 billion in new investments in 2020, doubling the previous record set in 2019. This number represented one-fourth of all new investments in 2020. Global sustainable investments under management, which amounted to $30.6 trillion in 2018, could reach as much as $53 trillion in 2025. Sustainable finance, so it seems, is on the march.[1]