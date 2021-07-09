Cancel
Energy Industry

Sustainable finance: mobilizing capital to achieve climate goals

By Nicole Della Vedova
World Economic Forum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShifting to renewables is part of Enel's strategic commitment to meeting key climate-related sustainable development goals. Since launching its first green bond in 2017, the energy group has accelerated sustainable investments. This sustainability-linked financial strategy shows how an innovative approach is achieving tangible results. In 2014 Enel kicked off a...

www.weforum.org

#Sustainable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Global Goals#Renewable Energy#Energy Company#Un General Assembly
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
