Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Skywatch: Mars and Venus meet up with the moon

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young moon has a date with our planetary neighbors on Monday evening. Mars and Venus will be very close to each other with the moon just above and left of the pair. You’ll need a clear view of the horizon to see the trio. Speaking of the Red Planet,...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA says ‘moon wobble’ may cause a problem for Earthlings

An increase in extreme weather events is already causing serious alarm among everyone from climate scientists to regular folks sloshing around in flooded basements. To add to the growing number of climate issues already facing humanity, NASA said that a periodic “wobble” performed by the moon will combine with rising sea levels to cause increasingly serious high-tide flooding events along coastlines in the U.S. and beyond.
Astronomytransylvaniatimes.com

Mountain Skies Mars And Venus Pass In The Night

With the exception of tiny Mercury in the morning twilight, this month the visible planets present themselves in two pairs. First, as the sun sets in the west, we can find the terrestrial planets, Venus and Mars, following our star down. Since April when Venus came out from behind the sun, their separation has been shrinking primarily due to two things. First, as Mars circles the sun, it appears a little farther to the east in front of the stars each night. However, as the red planet moves eastward, the constellations themselves are sinking into the Western twilight more swiftly due to the earth’s motion abound the sun. Thus, Mars is sinking into the evening twilight night by night. In the meantime, since beautiful Venus is moving eastward faster than the constellations are sinking. So, in our view Venus is rising and Mars is sinking. A week from tomorrow morning these two planets pass. That evening they will appear separated by only ½°, the diameter of our moon. Speaking of the moon, also next Monday, a waxing crescent moon will stand just above Venus and Mars as they pass.
AstronomyWNEP-TV 16

Skywatch 16: The Summer Triangle

It will pay to be an early bird, especially if you're interested in checking out our waning crescent moon. But our waning crescent moon will have some guests on the morning of July 7th. Early Wednesday morning, pre-dawn, you'll be able to find the Pleiades star cluster as well as the Aldebaran and Mercury on either side of our crescent moon.
AstronomyPhys.org

Megaripples may be evidence of giant tsunami resulting from Chicxulub impact

A pair of geophysicists from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette working with two independent researchers has found what they believe might be evidence of a massive tsunami created by the Chicxulub asteroid impact. In their paper published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the group describes their study of seismic data for a site in Louisiana and what they found.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Tonight’s Planetary Conjunction of Mars and Venus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Venus and Mars are two of the brightest objects visible in the night sky at any time. But tonight offers something special between the two inner planets, a planetary conjunction. Over the past couple weeks the planets have been getting closer to each other across the night sky, but this evening will be the climactic moment when they are at their closest to each other. This planetary conjunction is similar to the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn at the end of last year. They will be so close to each other, it could be hard to differentiate the two planets as they will look like a single planetary body in the sky. Venus is much brighter than Mars is, and it could be a little difficult to notice the red planet, but a dark sky and a keen eye or aid from binoculars or a telescope will be able to see the two planets side-by-side.
AstronomyBrainerd Dispatch

Astro Bob: Venus and Mars 'kiss' in close conjunction before parting

You may have spotted Venus low in the northwestern sky at dusk. But I bet you haven't seen Mars in weeks. There's a reason for that. The planet is currently moving to far side of the sun nearly opposite the Earth. With 231 million miles (372 million km) between us, Mars is almost seven times more distant and 100 times fainter than when it's closest to Earth.
Astronomyearth.com

What’s up for skywatchers in July

Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory describes what stargazers can see in the sky throughout the month of July. Look for Venus, the “Evening Star,” low in the west beginning about a half an hour after sunset. The planet will be accompanied by a much fainter Mars.
AstronomyLifehacker

Mars and Venus Are About to Make Out, Guys

The cosmos is in constant motion, and during the month of July, the movements of celestial bodies are an especially welcome treat for those on the ground. The two planets situated on either side of Earth—Mars and Venus—are poised to drift within a relatively close distance of each other, at least in the grand scheme of space.
Astronomywqcs.org

Skywatch for the week of July 12,2021

Forty-two years ago, Skylab burned up as it re-entered earth’s atmosphere. It was America’s first space station, built from hardware left over from the Apollo moon missions. The station was made from the Saturn 5 rocket’s third stage, and was launched in 1973. Over the next year, it was visited by three different Skylab crews, providing these astronauts with a base for observing the earth and the sun and the stars. And it provided lessons that would help people who flew on future missions, such as those aboard the current space station, during long-duration flights. There was even a race track reminiscent of the one seen in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, where astronauts could run laps around Skylab’s inner circumference! One of my duties when I interned at the Hayden Planetarium was to provide daily updates on the anticipated re-entry time of Skylab. It was indeed a sad day, July 11, 1979, when it broke up over the South Pacific Ocean and Australia.
AstronomyUniverse Today

New Images of Mars From China’s Rover

On May 14th, 2021, the China National Space Agency (CNSA) achieved another major milestone when the Tianwen-1 lander successfully soft-landed on Mars, making China the second nation in the world to land a mission on Mars and establish communications from the surface. Shortly thereafter, China National Space Agency (CNSA) shared the first images taken by the Tianwen-1 lander.
Mars, PAcranberryeagle.com

Large maps of Mars, moon en route to school district

Mars Area School District students may soon walk on the Red Planet — or, rather, a map of it. The Mars Borough Council and Mars School District arranged with the Aldrin Family Foundation to acquire several giant Mars maps and giant moon maps from the foundation in time for the upcoming Mars New Year Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy