New efforts to help spread fentanyl abuse awareness

The tragedy of fentanyl-related overdoses has hit close to home for many Riverside County families, as well as nationwide.

In Riverside County, 43 people have overdosed from fentanyl since the start of this year.

Since 2016, the county has seen an 800% increase in fentanyl-related drugs.

Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Supervisor said something needs to be done and took action.

She spearheaded the creation of the Fentanyl Abuse Awareness Campaign, which will work on outreach efforts to get more people aware of the fatal drug.

“We’re just beginning and I see this as wanting to get in local communities, smaller communities. All these organizations within the county working together because we want to be able to just reach as many people,” said Spiegel.

Places like the Ken Seeley Palm Springs Rehab help work with people who face any type of drug abuse.

“Our ultimate goal is to get every client that comes to us to at least one year of recovery because it increases their chances of long-term success drastically,” said Gus Tarrant, Senior Admissions Specialist.

Tarrant said he has definitely seen an increase in people using the fentanyl drug locally. He advises anyone who is facing a drug addiction to come in for help. Or if you have a loved one who faces addiction, help them get help.

