BTS, Billie Eilish, and More Best New Music

If you're looking to skip to the moral of the story here, it's that Billie Eilish has always been - and will continue to be - an absolute machine of unflappable self-esteem. It's been a big few months for our Billie. She broke the internet by going platinum blonde, and then re-broke it by dropping her Vogue photoshoot debuting a brand new high-femme look. Then people lost their shit over her music video, sharing 'queerbaiting' accusations. And then some pretty serious accusations of using racial slurs surfaced, leaving Billie to explain her past behaviour.