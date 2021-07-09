BTS, Billie Eilish, and More Best New Music
This week's best new music includes new songs from BTS, Billie Eilish, Bathe, and more. Global powerhouse BTS is back with their latest irresistible bop, the Ed Sheeran-penned “Permission to Dance.” An ode to an eventual post-pandemic euphoria, the song has an anthemic chorus and uplifting, playful choreo (that also incorporates ASL) — plus, the music video weaves together heartwarming scenes of people dancing and enjoying life again. ARMYs can count on BTS for an instant serotonin boost, as per usual.www.teenvogue.com
Comments / 0