What do you love more: Marvel or your significant other?. For one anonymous man chronicled in a recent Reddit AITA post, the answer to that question was clear: Marvel all the way. His girlfriend chronicled a bitter fight that all stemmed from the hit motion picture Black Widow. As she tells it, they had just finished watching Black Widow when she told him “I really loved the beginning but towards the middle all the action scenes seemed a bit messy and convoluted.” Ultimately, she decided she didn’t enjoy the overall whole that much.