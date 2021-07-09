East Side Tradition Continues at Pitch’s

It’s 5 o’clock and the regulars are filing in. Taking their self-assigned seats in the back dining room as the servers greet them by their first names. Nuns bringing their family in for a nice meal and daughters escorting their father’s back in time to a place reminiscent of their heyday. Pitch’s Lounge and Restaurant, nestled right off Brady Street on Humboldt Avenue, is straight out of the ‘70s and one of the many quintessential Wisconsin supper clubs in Milwaukee.