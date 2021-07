When you take off for a dream trip, chances are you’re likely thinking about how to spend your days. You might even hope to maximize all the hours of the day even if it just means taking time out to relax. However, there are many destinations that offer so many amazing outdoor activities that take place at night. Whether you want to keep your blood pumping with adrenaline or exertion or you’re looking to get a closer look at local flora and fauna, these top destinations have after-dark adventures you just can’t pass up.