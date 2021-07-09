Morel Superiority
At the farmers markets of the west, it’s common to find morel mushrooms for sale in little baskets. They have a brainy, honeycomb look that beckons with the promise of woodland flavors. This stubborn species of fungus has refused all efforts at domestication and only grows where it chooses. This means every single morel you’ll ever see was hunted and harvested by hand, in the wild. The vast majority are plucked from the charred ashy landscapes left behind by forest fires. From such rough and tumble upbringings, you can bet those morels have stories.shepherdexpress.com
