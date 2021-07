Amanda Rose Riley is an artist who doesn’t believe in waiting for the right time to pursue a dream. When she has new songs but no money for studio time, she sets about recording acoustic albums in her bedroom (on gear that only cost a few hundred dollars) without missing a beat. When she can’t fill a tour date with a venue booking, she enthusiastically organizes a house show, busks for tips in a public place, or finds a local open mic and makes some new friends. And perhaps most impressively, for four years in a row she lugged her guitar onto an annual punk cruise to entertain guests informally – each time uninvited and unpaid, at her own expense.