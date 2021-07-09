The wood thrush

A recent conversation got me thinking, and it’s one that I hear or engage in almost yearly. The majority of people firmly believe that touching, handling, or moving a young, wild animal will spell disaster for it. They have been taught that once the baby animal has human scent on it that the mother will abandon it. The truth is this simply is not true. Wild animals are better parents than we sometimes give them credit for. Now, this doesn’t mean that you should go and disturb a perfectly fine nest or anything like that, because there can be ramifications sometimes, but on the flip side, returning a baby to a nest is perfectly OK. Remember though, most times what we believe is an orphaned animal actually isn’t.