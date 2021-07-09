Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The wood thrush

Recorder
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13 was a spectacular Sunday and I decided to celebrate the occasion by heading down to an Adirondack chair positioned at the southern edge of the wet meadow behind my house. Positioned in such a way that allows me to look northward, I can see the bowl-shaped meadow and the hillside upon which my house stands. In the past few years, I have taken to calling this my “Thinking Chair” and I have spent hours and hours down there taking photographs of birds and allowing my quiet mind to wander in search of creative inspiration.

www.recorder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Thrush#Birds#Panama#The Wood#The Thinking Chair#The Us Forest Service#Umass Amherst#Central American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Woody's Woods & Waters

An article in an environmental journal claims there is value in every species of life on the planet, including all insects, which means the writer has never scratched his ankles raw from chiggers. Or been swarmed by blood-thirsty skeeters. Or been latched on by yucky leeches. Do we really need...
Lake Of The Woods County, MNlakeofthewoodsmn.com

Summer Birds at Lake of the Woods

Escape to the beautiful northland at Lake of the Woods for great experiences in nature. Lake of the Woods is known for its beautiful waters and scenery and greenery all around. One of the most beautiful natural resources we have is the great variety of birds that show up in the summer months.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
EntertainmentEsquire

Into the Woods with Jimmy Buffett

This article originally appeared in the Autumn 1992 edition of Esquire Sportsman under the title "Everything In the Woods Wants to Eat a Quail." You can find every Esquire story ever published at Esquire Classic. It is very quiet here on Springhill Plantation, the piece of South Georgia where I...
Hobbiestherecord-online.com

Out There: Stories from the Woods

Sitting around the house on Sunday afternoon, my wife and I quickly became restless. We just started to binge-watch a series on the History Channel, The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch, and we needed to get out to stretch our legs. We are trying to plan a weekend camping trip around...
LifestyleKokomo Perspective

Woods and waters with Joe Martino

A recent conversation got me thinking, and it’s one that I hear or engage in almost yearly. The majority of people firmly believe that touching, handling, or moving a young, wild animal will spell disaster for it. They have been taught that once the baby animal has human scent on it that the mother will abandon it. The truth is this simply is not true. Wild animals are better parents than we sometimes give them credit for. Now, this doesn’t mean that you should go and disturb a perfectly fine nest or anything like that, because there can be ramifications sometimes, but on the flip side, returning a baby to a nest is perfectly OK. Remember though, most times what we believe is an orphaned animal actually isn’t.
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old hiker in Yellowstone National Park received significant injuries from a bison while walking on a trail in late June. The hiker, a woman from Ann Arbor, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after the incident, reported the Jackson Hole & Daily.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Horses seen fleeing wildfires as others put down after fatal burns

Horses were seen fleeing wildfires as reports emerged of others being put down due to suffering severe burns amid blazes in Washington state. Several wildfires are burning near the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation. It is yet unclear how many acres have been destroyed by the fires which are believed to have been started by lightning strikes in the area on Monday night.The horses were seen bolting along a highway near Nespelem by Destiny Richards, a reporter for Kxly4news, who later posted an update to reassure viewers that the horses had been safely recaptured. Other animals...
IndustryPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone geyser goes quiet

Steamboat Geyser, considered the world’s tallest active geyser, which has been erupting semi-regularly for the past two years, has slowed down dramatically and has been silent for over a month. According to a website tracking each eruption, the last time Steamboat erupted was May 31st when it continued spewing water into the air for an impressive 10 minutes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by earthquakes

Record numbers of visitors to Yellowstone National Park may have been a bit shaken today as a continuous swarm of earthquakes caused tremors through the park beginning a little before noon today, local time. Nearly 150 quakes had been recorded as of 5pm on Friday with magnitudes reaching 3.2 and...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...

Comments / 0

Community Policy