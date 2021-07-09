The wood thrush
June 13 was a spectacular Sunday and I decided to celebrate the occasion by heading down to an Adirondack chair positioned at the southern edge of the wet meadow behind my house. Positioned in such a way that allows me to look northward, I can see the bowl-shaped meadow and the hillside upon which my house stands. In the past few years, I have taken to calling this my “Thinking Chair” and I have spent hours and hours down there taking photographs of birds and allowing my quiet mind to wander in search of creative inspiration.www.recorder.com
Comments / 0