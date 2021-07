Kane Brown has already teamed up with a few artists in different genres, the latest being blackbear on their new collaboration, "Memory." "Memory" is a pop track written by Brown and blackbear, alongside Andrew Goldstein, Joe Kirkland and Ernest Smith, and talks about living in the moment. In the song's chorus, the duo sings, "I wanna live life fast, I don't know how to slow down/ I wanna get high, I don't know how to come down/ Help me now, I'm on runnin' on empty/ And I don't wanna be a memory/ Live life fast, I don't know how to slow down/ I wanna get high, I don't know how to come down/ Help me now, I'm on runnin' on empty/ And I don't wanna be a memory."