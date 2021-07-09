‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52’: Film Review

A former actress and a film director meet in a café in the latest from South Korea's Hong Sangsoo. Small is beautiful and luminous in In Front of Your Face (Dangsin-Eolgul-Apeseo), the 11th film of South Korean writer-director Hong Sangsoo to be invited to Cannes. An easy film to overlook in its subtlety, it recounts a day in the life of a middle-aged actress who, on the pregnant cusp between life and death, agrees to meet a rather foolish film director in a cafe. Typical of Hong’s work, the laid-back anti-storytelling lets daily life flow slowly by without incident, until a revelatory twist in the last act gives the film its meaning. It will certainly appeal to his festival fan base but neophytes beware: It takes patience to get to hidden truths, and even so they are about as clear as a Zen koan.