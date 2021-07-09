‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52’: Film Review
For a creature who nobody’s seen — no human, anyway — the whale known as 52 has quite a following. In an unexpected bonus of Cold War counterintelligence, its vocalizations, at a unique-to-whales frequency of 52 hertz, were discovered through naval sonar in 1989. Subsequently these sounds were tracked for a dozen years by William Watkins, a specialist in marine mammal bioacoustics. That 52’s calls through the oceans seemingly went unanswered suggested that it was the only one of its kind, and this lonesome-cetacean story was the subject of a 2004 New York Times article that turned it into a cultural sensation.www.hollywoodreporter.com
