Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Water and the new park

Payson Roundup
 10 days ago

It’s time to talk about water. It’s much too precious a commodity to be vague about. In the state of Arizona, water is more precious than gold. More trees are disappearing from the corner of Granite Dells and Mud Springs as I write this letter. I’m hoping for the best, but wondering where the water will come from to charge and recharge this lake. Mr. Cleland and Ms. Smith assure us that, “None of the water used for the lake will deplete local water tables, instead coming from municipal sources.” Ms. Smith also informed me, “We have a number of wells on the property.”

www.paysonroundup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Government
Payson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reclaimed Water#Water Table#Water Supply#Granite Dells#Mha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestylespotonnewjersey.com

Inflatable Water Parks Around NJ to Cool Off

Only one thing beats swimming in a New Jersey lake on a hot day, and that's swimming, bouncing, and running across the lake. Floating obstacle courses are the latest summertime craze, and these inflatable water parks are popping up in lakes and bays statewide. These obstacle...
Politicskfgo.com

Forest Service expands closure order in Boundary Waters

ELY, Min. – Superior National Forest officials say they are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border. The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry points...
Spring, TXTheme Park Insider

Chemical Leak Closes Six Flags Water Park

July 18, 2021, 2:00 PM · A bleach solution leak at a Six Flags water park in Texas sent more than 30 people to local hospitals yesterday. At least 28 patients have been released this morning after the Saturday afternoon incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, local officials said.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Water Redirected to Refill Legacy Park Pond

Residents, along with the local population of Mallard ducks, Canada geese and coots will soon get their Legacy Park nature preserve back. The pond, which is normally kept full most of the year with storm runoff water, totally dried up this spring in the middle of duckling season. The statewide drought took its toll.
Alachua County, FLalachuatoday.com

Flood Waters Close Poe Springs Park

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Tropical Storm Elsa passed directly over north Florida, but despite predictions of 50 to 60 mph consistent gusts, wind was not the major issue with gusts only reaching 35 to 40 mph. There were no confirmed tornadoes in Alachua County, although several warnings were issued Wednesday morning and power outages occurred throughout sections of the county.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

The summer fun continues at Lost Kingdom Water Park

Daytime visited the third of the four El Paso Water Parks. Lost Kingdom's theme is made to make visitors feel like they are truly in a jungle. “It’s much more spacious, it’s very well laid out but it’s also very centrally located.” Said Lauren Falco, Destination El Paso, Digital Media Manager.
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

New Haven's beach at Lighthouse Point Park reopens after water testing

NEW HAVEN - The beach at Lighthouse Point Beach has reopened after water samples showed water has returned to safe levels of contaminant, according to the city. New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond gave the all-clear on re-opening the beach, according to the city. The original closure Saturday was extended...
Wisconsin Dells, WItmj4.com

Make a Splash on National Water Park Day

The Wisconsin Dells is the waterpark capital of the world, so it’s only fitting for Wisconsinites to celebrate National Waterpark Day on July 28! Kalahari Resorts and Conventions founded this day to celebrate the family memories made on summer vacations. Lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to kick off the holiday and share a few must-have items.
Daily Freeman

'Boil water' advisory lifted in Hyde Park, Staatsburg

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — The “boil water” advisory that was issued July 9 for part of the Hyde Park Water System and all of the Staatsburg Water System has been lifted, the Dutchess County Water and Wastewater Authority said Thursday. Water samples taken Monday and Tuesday found no coliform bacteria,...
Farmington, MOkfmo.com

Activities at B104 Night at the Farmington Water Park

(Farmington, MO) There will be plenty of fun, family oriented activities at the B104 Night at the Farmington Water Park event. B104 Radio Station General Manager, Chelley Odle, says one of those is the annual Duck Races which uses toy rubber ducks, sponsored by those who come to the event that night, that are placed in the Farmington Water Park's Lazy River.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Lots of interest in Payson’s fire adaptive committee

With wildfire lapping at Payson’s borders each year, 50 residents showed up at volunteer recruitments for the Payson Fire Adaptive Committee with an interest in protecting the town. Firewise, the practice of clearing brush and fallen duff at least six feet from every home, removes more than 80% of the...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Salt, Verde reservoirs so far withstanding epic drought

The drought’s got Arizona by the throat — and it’s still squeezing. Except maybe in Rim Country and the White Mountains, which remain among the few regions in the state with enough water for the foreseeable future. The White Mountains gather up more rainfall than any other region of the...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Splash Ceremony celebrates opening of Chapoteo water park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The inaugural “Splash Ceremony” for the fourth regional water park in El Paso was officially hosted Tuesday after seeing a delay. The ceremony was originally scheduled to happen June 29, but due to severe thunderstorms it was rescheduled July 13. Chapoteo water park has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy