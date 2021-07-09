Water and the new park

It’s time to talk about water. It’s much too precious a commodity to be vague about. In the state of Arizona, water is more precious than gold. More trees are disappearing from the corner of Granite Dells and Mud Springs as I write this letter. I’m hoping for the best, but wondering where the water will come from to charge and recharge this lake. Mr. Cleland and Ms. Smith assure us that, “None of the water used for the lake will deplete local water tables, instead coming from municipal sources.” Ms. Smith also informed me, “We have a number of wells on the property.”