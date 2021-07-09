Cancel
New Jersey Stage

Art House Gallery Presents "TANGENTS" by Miguel Cardenas

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 11 days ago
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In celebration of Jersey City PRIDE month, the Art House Productions Gallery presents “TANGENTS”, a solo exhibition of new work by Miguel Cardenas from August 1 to September 10 at Village West Gallery in Downtown Jersey City. Miguel Cardenas takes his style of collage construction to a new and exciting level, adding intriguing, three dimensional elements that further the conversation of his chosen historic references.

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

