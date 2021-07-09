Art House Gallery Presents "TANGENTS" by Miguel Cardenas

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- For more than 30 years, performers have taken center stage at Café Improv, typically held on the 4th Saturday of the month at the Arts Council of Princeton, to have their music, poetry or comedy heard in public. It’s been 16 months since the last live Café Improv performance, and this month will finally mark their highly-anticipated return. The Café Improv crew will make their way back to the stage for a special edition outdoor performance on Princeton’s Hinds Plaza on Saturday, July 24 from 2:00-5:00pm. The performance is free and open to the public.