One-Actor, One Tragedy in Door Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

By Russ Bickerstaff
shepherdexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoor County’s Door Shakespeare returns this summer with a production of Hamlet adapted by Guy Roberts. The adaptation stars Milwaukee favorite Ryan Schabach as the title character ... and everyone else on an intimate outdoor stage. One-man Hamlet could be brought to the stage in countless different moods, modes and emotions. Directed by Michael Stebbins, Door Shakespeare’s latest manages deep and serious interpretation of the drama that steers clear of all but the most clever bits of humor drawn from Shakespeare’s script.

