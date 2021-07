New England enjoyed a tourism boost this spring thanks to the waves of scouts blanketing the area to cover one of the region’s deepest draft classes. Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick is at the head of the class as a potential top-10 pick, with high schoolers Frank Mozzicato (East Catholic High in Manchester, Conn.) and Josh Báez (Dexter Southfield) viewed as potential first-round selections. There are perhaps a dozen additional candidates from New England who could hear their names mentioned in the first 10 rounds of the draft — a bonanza with few recent precedents.