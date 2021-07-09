Cancel
Payson, AZ

Threat to the American experiment

Payson Roundup
 10 days ago

A recent letter to the Roundup cites James Madison and other founding fathers as not favoring a true democracy where every citizen has the right to vote. Madison and other Founding Fathers, like Thomas Jefferson and other slave owners, thought only property owning white men should be allowed to vote and that is what the original Constitution states. However, John Marshall, the future chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, stated that the Constitution provides for “a well regulated democracy where no king, or president, could undermine representative government.” (my italics) Later amendments to the Constitution give men of color and all women the right to vote.

www.paysonroundup.com

