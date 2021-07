There are two sides to every story, except in the case of American Airlines Flight 893, where there really is only one side. The tale begins with an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas and a pair of delays — one technical, and one caused by a student (or possibly students) from Winthrop High School refusing to wear a mask. For those who haven’t flown since the pandemic began, when you buy an airline ticket, you are required to tick a box that says you agree to wear a mask during your flight. There’s no rogue Nurse Ratched-like flight attendant roaming the aisle and enforcing this CDC mandate out of pure sadism.