Muskegon, MI

Lakeshore Museum Center hosting walking tours of downtown Muskegon

By Danielle Nelson
grmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeshore Museum Center will be hosting two 90-minute walking tours, the Historic Tour and the Art and Architecture Tour, in downtown Muskegon throughout the summer. The Historic Walking Tour will allow participants to learn about the past and current uses and occupants of historic businesses and residences. Guests will learn about the McCraken house, Charles Hackley’s father, the Spaniola family who operated the market on Western Avenue and other stories about downtown Muskegon.

