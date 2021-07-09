Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Post Malone Joins a ‘Motley Crew’ of Race-Car Drivers in New Music Video

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast cars and trap beats and heavy-metal classics: These are a few of Post Malone’s favorite things, and they come together for his new single, “Motley Crew.” The title, of course, name-checks the ’80s metal band Mötley Crüe — whose drummer, Tommy Lee, Posty worked with on Beerbongs & Bentleys track “Over Now” in 2018, along with a remix of a Tyla Yaweh song actually called “Tommy Lee.” This song finds Post Malone returning to his typical trap fare after playing with rock on hits like “Circles,” boasting about money and jewelry and cars from Fast & Furious. And the Cole Bennett–directed video finds Posty leading the pack as a race-car driver (sponsored by who else but Bud Light and Raising Cane’s chicken), featuring cameos by a motley crew of famous friends, including, once again, Mr. Tommy Lee. “Motley Crew” marks Post Malone’s first solo outing since 2019’s hit album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and arrives ahead of a hot summer on the festival circuit, with the hip-hop star set to headline Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyla Yaweh
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Race#Hollywood#Beerbongs Bentleys#Fast Furious#Raising Cane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Post Malone – Motley Crew

Post Malone rips around a race track in the music video for his new single “Motley Crew,” the footage was shot at Auto Club Speedway in California. The video features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, and more, along with NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.The song’s title, seemingly inspired by the icon metal band Mötley Crüe, brought out Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who posted a photo of himself on the set of the video on Sunday along with Malone.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Post Malone Previews 'Motley Crew' Single As Manager Confirms Release Date

Post Malone is gearing up to release a new single titled “Motley Crew,” which is named after Los Angeles heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe. With the superstar rapper celebrating his 26th birthday on Independence Day (July 4), his manager Dre London took to Instagram to share a video of him celebrating while the unreleased song played in the background. He also confirmed “Motley Crew” is set for release on Friday (July 9).
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Post Malone Taps Siberia Hills for "Motley Crew" Merch Capsule

To celebrate the official release of “Motley Crew,” Post Malone enlisted Siberia Hills for an exclusive merch capsule collection. Centered around the racing theme of the music video, the special range features car-fueled graphics accented by macabre details and Siberia’s signature spiritual edge. Items include the Himalayas Racing Double Long Sleeve, Medieval Cargo Sweatpants, Himalayas Racing Shorts, 77/SH Trucker Hat and SH Racing Socks. Rounding up the range is the SH V12 Keychain Bottle Opener and CD, Cassette and Digital Single releases for “Motley Crew.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Shares NASCAR Inspired Visual For "Motley Crew"

It's said that this latest release is the lead single from Post Malone's forthcoming album, and it's a far cry from his 2019 project Hollywood's Bleeding. On his last record, Malone's approach was more rock-centered, but this time around, we find the hitmaker returning to the Hip Hop arena. On Friday (July 9), Malone shared "Motley Crew," a single that arrived with a star-studded music video.
MusicStereogum

Post Malone – “Motley Crew”

Over the past year, Post Malone has been leaning into rock music of all different stripes. He’s performed a whole Nirvana tribute livestream, he was almost on a Fleet Foxes album, he’s covered Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath and Hootie & the Blowfish and Sturgill Simpson. He has a...
CelebritiesComplex

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans After ‘Good News’ Goes Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, the Grammy winner’s debut studio album, has now been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The feat was made official this week, signifying the certification of a million units. The album, released via 300 and 1501 Certified last November, was previously certified gold by the RIAA back in January.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW MUSIC]

Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed just as his already massive star was on a definitive rise. With several songs sitting in the vault, fans of the Brooklyn rapper got treated to the second posthumous album from the artist in Faith, and fans online are sharing their thoughts. With...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
AnimalsPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Megan Thee Stallion Got Caught Lacking

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Welp its safe to say The Hot Girl Young Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion is back outside. But this time its for fun in the sun, with her boo thang Pardison Fontaine . Press play and see for yourself Megan gets caught lacking’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy