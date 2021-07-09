Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * Until Monday evening. * At 6:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM CDT Friday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.9 feet late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins with the river close to one third of a miles wide in the vicinity of the gage. County Road 401 is inundated and closed and the lowest homes in the flood plain are threatened. Livestock can be cut off in low lying parts of the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.9 feet on 06/22/1997.