Oprah Winfrey

Sarita Pittman: "Be Authentic"

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablish a True Brand Identity- know you who serve and what sets you apart in the marketplace. Be Visible- if no one knows who you are and what you do, they can’t hire you. Be Authentic- no one wants a fake. They may buy in at first, but your success will fade.

Home & Garden

Living Authentically Content

As an avid meditator and Wellbeing Mentor I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting on what’s really important to me and encouraging my clients to do the same for themselves. If I’ve learned nothing else during the Covid19 pandemic, its how to be content and to actually value contentment in a new and deeply respectful way. This past year has taught me a lot and I began to realize that I lived in a mindset of never being satisfied, never being content, reaching a goal and not taking the time to rest in the accomplishments but quickly and often ungratefully moving to the next thing.
Lenzo Watches Offer Authenticity

The luxury watch market is populated by connoisseurs and collectors. Luxury watches can now be considered both collectible art pieces and tangible assets. Given their high value and significance for those who collect them, being able to confirm the authenticity of a luxury watch is vital. As one of the top suppliers of high-end luxury timepieces, LenZo Watches understands the importance of authenticity.
Economy

Pamela Wilson of BIG Brand System: “Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory”

Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory. You have to live it. The things you learn give you a wealth of experience and information that you can share with your clients. Lived life experience is irreplaceable if you want to have a successful coaching career. https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1323c3109b7a1132ea15146ad383388c. The coaching industry is...
Home & Garden

Jenny Rydebrink of Gardenize: “Endurance and patience”

If you need to raise money to fund your project, start when you have money. It is actually quite interesting how banks and investors work. They move in flocks, if you get the first one onboard, you get the rest. And if you have money, the banks are open to meet and greet and lend you money, even if you don’t need them.
Computers

Dr. Alina Kornienko of Quppy: “Humanities and math are much closer in real life”

Be authentic and always be yourself as your uniqueness is the strongest value you carry. Listen to the ones around you and apply your authenticity and personality in a good critical way to the opinions of others as in diversity the strongest ideas and the best solutions are born. Be a thoughtful and listening leader as the wealth of comfort of your team is one of the key goals of your success.
Business

Cherie Caldwell of SalesLoft: “Continue to engage in deep dialogue”

Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems.
Economy

Authentic Customer Experience, Through the Generations

When I was 10-years-old, I learned one of the most valuable lessons in life. Work hard and exceed expectations and the rest will take care of itself. This wasn’t a life lesson someone said or something I read, it was learned through the actions of people around me, specifically my father and grandfather.
Small Business

Wendy Hanson of BetterManager: “Slow down, to move fast”

Don’t estimate the power of the pause. Our work culture and society tend to celebrate moving (and failing) fast. In my experience, however, it is critical to creating time to slow down and focus. As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendy...
Design

Michael Gabellini Shares Insights on the Importance of Authentic Design

The group, cofounded by Beth Dickstein of BDE along with David Rosenkvist, chief commercial and creative officer at Louis Poulsen, works to protect authentic designs through advocacy and educational initiatives, while actively stopping the spread of knockoffs and counterfeits before they enter the market. Be Original Americas also furthers conversations around intellectual property, enabling members, from designers and architects to newly established makers, to connect. "The community developed around Be Original Americas has created a nucleus of awareness and of messaging and advocacy for how we use this as a megaphone," adds Gabellini. "It is important to acknowledge how much design is really a platform and a catalyst for change." From a design perspective, a bespoke chair is not merely a chair—it is a unique creative expression brought to life, which holds the power to transform a room.
Economy

Rosie Mattio of MATTIO Communications: “Be ready to be an advocate for social justice”

Be ready to be an advocate for social justice. I think it is so critical to take tangible steps to create a more diverse and equitable industry. If you aren’t able to recognize and address the systemic damage created by the War on Drugs, then this industry probably isn’t right for you. If you can have empathy and compassion for those who were affected by these policies and are fired up about doing something about it, then you will end up on the right side of history.
Mental Health

Ways to master your work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Thinking back to my career journey within the food and beverage industry, one of the most significant differences between working at Kraft and Pepsi and eventually taking the leap to co-found Rebellious Beverage Company is the mentality to compartmentalize and deliver on so many projects (departments in fortune 50 companies) that are necessary to grow our business. If you ask any other entrepreneur, it takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance to reach success — this often results in working overtime or on weekends and maybe even replying to emails while you’re watching a movie. And with many Americans still working and running a business from home, the term “work-life balance” is buzzing more than ever before. How do you successfully separate your job from your personal life?
Mental Health

Jennifer Piercy of Insight Timer: “Befriend the dark”

Stop seeing sleep as an acquisition, one more ‘to do’ to beat yourself up about, or something to only extract benefits from, and try to honor it like you would a meaningful best friend, or even a lover whom you are in life long intimacy with: the more you nourish that intimacy, the less you will feel at the mercy of generalizations about that relationship.
Hana Jung of Re:Boot Experiences: “Focus on progress not perfection”

Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum.
Walt Disney

How to Turn Any Challenge into a Life-Changing Opportunity

On social media, there’s a graphic that’s been floating around for years about iconic people who weren’t always successful. Have you seen it? It’s called “famous failures” and shows nine legendary humans: Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Albert Einstein, Walt Disney, Steve Jobs and The Beatles. Beside each of their photos is a description of how they failed before reaching star status. It’s a reminder that even talented people fail at something.
Podcast

Monica Yates: “Trust, love, and authenticity”

Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I...
Path to Success: How Gary Vaynerchuk or 'GaryVee' His Made Millions

Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur and influencer widely known as "GaryVee," has a wide array of interests and money-making ventures. The businessman is the CEO of both VaynerMedia and VaynerX has invested in extremely successful companies as well. Article continues below advertisement. Born in the former Soviet Union (now Belarus), Vaynerchuk...
Entertainment

Shannon Evangelista of Hot Snakes Media: “Surround yourself with people who understand and share your vision”

You often will not get the credit you deserve for your hard work on a project and you cannot let it hang you up. There are shows I have worked on where all I have received is criticism every step of the way for my choices. It is much easier for people to point out what they believe you are doing wrong instead of complimenting what you have done right. As long as you know it in your heart, that is all that matters. Just do the job the best you can and do not let anyone’s criticism or lack of support stop you from doing the best you can.
Economy

Clare DeNicola and Valerie Di Maria of the10company: “Asking for help is not a weakness”

Another piece of important advice is “Asking for help is not a weakness.” Earlier in my career, I thought you had to have all the answers yourself. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clare DeNicola and Valerie Di Maria, co-founders and principals of the10company, a strategic marketing and communications agency.

