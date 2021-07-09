Ezra Miller’s The Flash Is The Key To DC’s Future?

There could be a lot on the line when Ezra Miller finally appears in his solo movie The Flash. This could be a chance for the DC Extended Universe to reset the timeline and usher in a new set of stories that can push the franchise into the future. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the ending of the movie will actually be used to create an entirely new DC Extended Universe in a different reality altogether. There will still be a door left opened to go back to Snyderverse films and characters, but the general idea will be that this movie will begin a new set of stories for DC.