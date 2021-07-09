Alabama football recruiting: Five-star pass rusher Jeremiah Alexander commits to the Crimson Tide
This might come as a complete shock, but Alabama got another potential superstar on Thursday evening. Jeremiah Alexander, a five-star edge rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over national title rival Clemson. It isn't the first time that Alexander has had his eyes on Tuscaloosa. He was originally committed to the Crimson Tide last year but de-committed on Oct. 27, 2020.www.cbssports.com
